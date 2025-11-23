Light Up the Dark; Golden Leaves of National Natural Monument Great Ginkgo of Kitakanegasawa Illuminated for Fall

Illuminated golden leaves of the Great Ginkgo of Kitakanegasawa glow in the darkness, captivating visitors in Fukaura, Aomori Prefecture. Estimated to be over 1,000 years old, the tree is designated as a national natural monument. Standing about 31 meters tall with a trunk circumference of about 22 meters, it is dubbed as Japan’s largest ginkgo tree. After rain, a nearby pool of water reflects the tree like a mirror. The nighttime illumination runs through Sunday.