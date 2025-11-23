Light Up the Dark; Golden Leaves of National Natural Monument Great Ginkgo of Kitakanegasawa Illuminated for Fall
15:49 JST, November 23, 2025
Illuminated golden leaves of the Great Ginkgo of Kitakanegasawa glow in the darkness, captivating visitors in Fukaura, Aomori Prefecture. Estimated to be over 1,000 years old, the tree is designated as a national natural monument. Standing about 31 meters tall with a trunk circumference of about 22 meters, it is dubbed as Japan’s largest ginkgo tree. After rain, a nearby pool of water reflects the tree like a mirror. The nighttime illumination runs through Sunday.
Related Tags
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Osechi Meals See More Value Offerings as Customers Struggle with Rising Prices
-
Autumn Foliage Reaches Peak Season at Korankei in Aichi Prefecture
-
Long, Winding Autumnal Road in Tochigi Pref. Offers Visitors a Look at Changing Leaves with Distinct Color Palettes
-
Japanese, Western Flavors Blend in Satoimo Taro Cheese Dumplings; Versatile Seasonal Staple Served with Savory Sauce
-
Rich Autumn Flavors Take Crostini Dish to Next Level with Mushroom-Based Recipe
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Nikkei Index Tops 50,000 in Historic 1st, Propelled by AI, Semiconductor Stocks
-
Plan for major Japanese Investment in U.S. Released ; Will Span Sectors Including Energy and AI
-
Japan to Charge Foreigners More for Residence Permits, Looking to Align with Western Countries
-
JR East Suica’s Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be Passed to New Character
-
BOJ Continues to Hold Rates Steady in Light of U.S. Tariffs