Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Features>Travel Spots
#Kyoto

1,001 Buddhist Statues Illuminated at Kyoto Temple Hall in Limited-time Event

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Lines of golden Buddhist statues are illuminated at the Sanjusangendo temple hall in Kyoto on Friday evening.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

19:13 JST, November 22, 2025

KYOTO — The Sanjusangendo temple hall in Kyoto was filled with a solemn atmosphere when its 1,001 golden Buddhist statues were illuminated on Friday evening, the day before the start of its first special evening event for the public.

Established in 1164 on the order of Emperor Goshirakawa, the 120-meter-long hall houses the 1,001 gold-leafed statues, each of which are 1.6 meters tall. They stand arrayed on 10 steps.

On Friday, the statues were lit up as a test, with all the hall’s 70 paper screen doors removed. Visitors can enjoy seeing the illuminated statues from a garden in front of the hall.

Being held through Monday, the special evening session is the first event of its kind for the temple. It received many requests for such an event after the illuminated statues were featured in a popular TV program.

Admission is ¥2,000 except for preschoolers. Visitors are accepted from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Kyoto
Return to Travel Spots Page

Travel Spots Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING