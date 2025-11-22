Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Features>Travel Spots
#Hokkaido

Snowboarders Carve Season’s First Turns in Sapporo, Ski Resort Opens 9 Days Earlier Than Last Year


The Yomiuri Shimbun

13:13 JST, November 22, 2025

Snowboarders carve their first turns of the season as the Sapporo Teine ski resort opens for winter operations on Saturday in Sapporo. The resort, which began its season nine days earlier than last year, reported about 55 centimeters of snow near the 1,023-meter summit and has opened some of its runs. Kazuhito Higashide, an office worker visiting from within the city, smiled and said, “With this powder snow, I’ve been able to start the season feeling great again this year.” The resort plans to remain open through May 6.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Hokkaido
Return to Travel Spots Page

Travel Spots Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING