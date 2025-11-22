Snowboarders Carve Season’s First Turns in Sapporo, Ski Resort Opens 9 Days Earlier Than Last Year

Snowboarders carve their first turns of the season as the Sapporo Teine ski resort opens for winter operations on Saturday in Sapporo. The resort, which began its season nine days earlier than last year, reported about 55 centimeters of snow near the 1,023-meter summit and has opened some of its runs. Kazuhito Higashide, an office worker visiting from within the city, smiled and said, “With this powder snow, I’ve been able to start the season feeling great again this year.” The resort plans to remain open through May 6.