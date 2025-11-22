Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Features>Travel Spots
#Hyogo

Hyogo: Electric Scooter Rental Trialed for Access to Temple on a Hill in Takarazuka

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Mitsuki Umino, right, rides an electric scooter in Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

17:10 JST, November 22, 2025

TAKARAZUKA, Hyogo — Electric scooters are being trialed as a method of providing easier access to Kiyoshikojin Seichoji temple, which is located at the end of a 1.2-kilometer-long incline from the nearest train station in Takarazuka, Hyogo Prefecture.

In response to complaints from visitors to the temple about the strenuous journey, the city has been renting out the scooters in collaboration with car dealer Netz Toyota Kobe Co. and others.

Two three-wheel stand-up scooters and two four-wheeled mobility scooters are available during the experiment, which will run through January. The single passenger vehicles travel at a maximum speed of 6 kph, roughly equivalent to a brisk walking pace. No driver’s license is required to use the scooters.

The mobility scooters are primarily intended for elderly users, allowing them to travel together with family members.

They can be rented at the Rokenchaya gallery near the temple. The cost is ¥300 for 30 minutes and ¥500 for 60 minutes. Users are required to make reservations online and pay by credit card.

Those who rent the vehicles can also access tourist information in Japanese, English, Chinese or Korean on their smartphones.

A trial run of the vehicles was held on Oct. 29, and Mitsuki Umino, a former member of the Takarazuka Revue Company, took part. Umino is an ambassador for the city.

The city also has been conducting a demonstration experiment of two electric scooters in the central district around Hankyu Corp.’s Takarazuka Station. They can be rented at the Takarazuka Washington Hotel.

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Hyogo
Return to Travel Spots Page

Travel Spots Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING