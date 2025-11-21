Kyoto’s Byodoin Temple Illuminated Amid Autumn Leaves; Special Night Visits to Begin Saturday

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Phoenix Hall of Byodoin temple is illuminated on Thursday in Uji, Kyoto Prefecture.

UJI, Kyoto — The Phoenix Hall and the autumn leaves will be lit up and create a fantastical sight as a special illumination event at Byodoin temple in Uji, Kyoto Prefecture will begin Saturday.

At the temple, a UNESCO World Heritage site, about 200 maple trees are at their peak.

On Thursday night, the temple ground illumination was demonstrated for the press, with the grounds lit at five different locations, making the autumn leaves and the Phoenix Hall, a national treasure, appear against the night sky.

The special night visits will be held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. all seven days a week, including holidays, until Dec. 7. Admission is ¥1,500 for adults, and reservations must be made through the official website or other means.