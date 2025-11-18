Hot word :

#Aichi #Autumn Foliage

Autumn Foliage Reaches Peak Season at Korankei in Aichi Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Visitors enjoy fall colors at Korankei in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, on Monday.
Visitors enjoy fall colors at Korankei in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, on Monday.

15:39 JST, November 18, 2025

TOYOTA, Aichi – Autumn foliage has reached its peak season at Korankei in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, drawing large crowds of tourists.

At popular photo spots like the Taigetsu-kyo bridge and maple tunnel, visitors gazed up at the colorful leaves, taking pictures with their smartphones and enjoying strolls.

According to a local tourism association, the autumn foliage is expected to remain enjoyable through the end of this month.

