Autumn Foliage Reaches Peak Season at Korankei in Aichi Prefecture
15:39 JST, November 18, 2025
TOYOTA, Aichi – Autumn foliage has reached its peak season at Korankei in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, drawing large crowds of tourists.
At popular photo spots like the Taigetsu-kyo bridge and maple tunnel, visitors gazed up at the colorful leaves, taking pictures with their smartphones and enjoying strolls.
According to a local tourism association, the autumn foliage is expected to remain enjoyable through the end of this month.
