Autumn Foliage Reaches Peak Season at Korankei in Aichi Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Visitors enjoy fall colors at Korankei in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, on Monday.

TOYOTA, Aichi – Autumn foliage has reached its peak season at Korankei in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, drawing large crowds of tourists.

At popular photo spots like the Taigetsu-kyo bridge and maple tunnel, visitors gazed up at the colorful leaves, taking pictures with their smartphones and enjoying strolls.

According to a local tourism association, the autumn foliage is expected to remain enjoyable through the end of this month.