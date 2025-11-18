Snow Protection Work Begins for Trees in Edo-Period Oyakuen Garden in Fukushima Pref.
13:32 JST, November 18, 2025
AIZUWAKAMATSU, Fukushima — Preparations for the snow season began on Monday at Oyakuen garden in Aizuwakamatsu, Fukushima Prefecture, with workers starting the process of yuki-tsuri to protect the trees from the weight of snow.
The garden was constructed around the mid-Edo period as a villa for the Aizu Matsudaira feudal clan and designated a National Place of Scenic Beauty in 1932. It is now open to the public and one of the major tourist attractions of the city.
On Monday, five staff members erected 3-meter-high poles beside the tree trunks and tied about 40 ropes, hung radially from the top of each pole, to the branches. They will prepare a total of 33 trees in the garden, including Japanese white pines, dwarf Japanese yew and juniper, by the end of November.
“We’ll work hard so visitors can enjoy the garden’s winter scenery,” an official of Oyakuen said.
Related Tags
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Osechi Meals See More Value Offerings as Customers Struggle with Rising Prices
-
Long, Winding Autumnal Road in Tochigi Pref. Offers Visitors a Look at Changing Leaves with Distinct Color Palettes
-
Blue Pond in Hokkaido Lit Up for Winter Creating Scene out of Fantasy Movie
-
Rich Autumn Flavors Take Crostini Dish to Next Level with Mushroom-Based Recipe
-
Railway Festival in Aomori Pref. Puts Charm of Trains on Full Display, Shows off Trains and Local Specialty Dishes
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Japan Logs Trade Deficit of 1,223 B. Yen in Fiscal 1st Half
-
Authorize Foreign-Grown Shine Muscat Grapes? Agriculture Ministry Says Yes; Yamanashi Prefecture Says No
-
JR East Suica’s Penguin to Retire at End of FY2026; Baton to be Passed to New Character
-
Tokyo’s Off Limit Areas Becoming Popular for Tours
-
No End in Sight to Soaring Food Prices; Rising Costs for Labor, Logistics, Materials Continue to Be Passed on to Customers