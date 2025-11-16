Hot word :

#Tokyo

Tokyo’s Seasonal Illumination in Ginza Begins


The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:46 JST, November 16, 2025

The Ginza clock tower glows green over Chuo Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday as the district’s seasonal illuminations are turned on. Saturday marked the start of Ginza Gilc Night, with about 100 streetlights lighting up roughly 1.5 kilometers of the main shopping avenue. The event runs through Dec. 25. Flags for high-end jewelry brands were hung up next to the streetlights, with the light enveloping the area in a festive Christmas mood.

