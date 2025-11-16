Autumn Foliage at Nata Temple in Ishikawa Prefecture Now at Its Peak
11:45 JST, November 16, 2025
KOMATSU, Ishikawa — The autumn leaves have reached their peak at Nata Temple in the city of Komatsu, Ishikawa Prefecture, known as a famous spot for seasonal foliage.
Tourists from overseas and across the prefecture visited the temple to enjoy the vibrant tapestry of autumn colors.
According to the temple, its grounds feature about 150 Japanese enkianthus as well as about 1,000 maple trees and about 400 satsuki azaleas. The leaves are expected to be at their best through late this month.
