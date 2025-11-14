Autumn Leaves at Peak at Famous Temple in Japan’s Ishikawa Pref., Drawing Crowds of Keen Viewers

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Tourists enjoy the colorful scenery at Natadera Temple in Komatsu, Ishikawa Prefecture, on Thursday.

KANAZAWA – Autumn leaves are at their peak at Natadera Temple in Komatsu, Ishikawa Prefecture, a famous scenic spot for autumn colors, and tourists are coming in droves to soak in the sight.

On Thursday, the leaves were dyed red and yellow, and overseas tourists were also enjoying the colorful scenery.

The temple grounds house about 150 dodan tsutsuji (enkianthus perulatus) trees, about 1,000 maple trees and other species, according to an official at the temple.

Visitors are expected to enjoy the leaves until around the end of this month.