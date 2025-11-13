Hot word :

#Toyama #Autumn Foliage #Travel

Kurobe Gorge Covered in Autumn Foliage in Japan’s Toyama Prefecture

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Vivid autumn leaves are seen in Korobe Gorge, Toyama Prefecture, on Wednesday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:05 JST, November 13, 2025

TOYAMA — The autumn foliage is at its peak along the Kurobe Gorge Railway in Kurobe, Toyama Prefecture.

Tourists aboard the trolley train enjoyed the gorge’s scenery dyed in red and yellow, as well as clear skies on Wednesday.

“The autumn leaves look beautiful against the blue sky. I want to gaze at them forever,” said a woman in her 70s visiting with friends from the prefecture.

