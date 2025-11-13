Kurobe Gorge Covered in Autumn Foliage in Japan’s Toyama Prefecture
16:05 JST, November 13, 2025
TOYAMA — The autumn foliage is at its peak along the Kurobe Gorge Railway in Kurobe, Toyama Prefecture.
Tourists aboard the trolley train enjoyed the gorge’s scenery dyed in red and yellow, as well as clear skies on Wednesday.
“The autumn leaves look beautiful against the blue sky. I want to gaze at them forever,” said a woman in her 70s visiting with friends from the prefecture.
Related Tags
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
My Husband Didn’t Return to Japan with Me for My Father’s Funeral
-
Blue Pond in Hokkaido Lit Up for Winter Creating Scene out of Fantasy Movie
-
Nihombashi Takashimaya Continues to Excite for Almost 100 Years, Maintains Traditions and Classical Charms
-
Japan’s Osechi Meals See More Value Offerings as Customers Struggle with Rising Prices
-
Railway Festival in Aomori Pref. Puts Charm of Trains on Full Display, Shows off Trains and Local Specialty Dishes
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Adults, Foreign Visitors Help Japanese Toy Market Expand, Hit ¥1 Tril. for 2 Consecutive Years
-
Bank of Japan Chief Signals Need for More Data in Deciding October Move
-
Japan Mobility Show to Feature Diverse Lineup from Classic Cars to Future of Mobility
-
Financial Services Agency Mulls Allowing Banks to Hold Cryptocurrencies; Will Also Discuss Establishing Risk Management Frameworks
-
Japan Logs Trade Deficit of 1,223 B. Yen in Fiscal 1st Half