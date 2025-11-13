Hot word :

#Autumn Foliage #Gunma

Illuminated Autumn Leaves Appear to Float in Dark at Japan’s Ikaho Onsen in Gunma Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun
The autumn leaves look stunning lit up on Tuesday in Shibukawa, Gunma Prefecture.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:21 JST, November 13, 2025

MAEBASHI — The autumn leaves are lit up near Kajika Bridge in Ikaho Onsen hot spring resort in Shibukawa, Gunma Prefecture, attracting many tourists at night.

Forty-five lights illuminate the red and yellow maple leaves around the bright red bridge, creating a fantastical autumn scene.

According to the Shibukawa Ikaho Onsen Tourism Association, the peak viewing period is about a week later than usual due to the extreme summer heat.

“This is my first time seeing the autumn leaves in Ikaho. I’m glad I came,” said a 66-year-old woman from Kanagawa Prefecture on Tuesday.

#Autumn Foliage #Gunma
