Illuminated Autumn Leaves Appear to Float in Dark at Japan’s Ikaho Onsen in Gunma Pref.
12:21 JST, November 13, 2025
MAEBASHI — The autumn leaves are lit up near Kajika Bridge in Ikaho Onsen hot spring resort in Shibukawa, Gunma Prefecture, attracting many tourists at night.
Forty-five lights illuminate the red and yellow maple leaves around the bright red bridge, creating a fantastical autumn scene.
According to the Shibukawa Ikaho Onsen Tourism Association, the peak viewing period is about a week later than usual due to the extreme summer heat.
“This is my first time seeing the autumn leaves in Ikaho. I’m glad I came,” said a 66-year-old woman from Kanagawa Prefecture on Tuesday.
