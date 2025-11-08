Autumn Leave Brighten Garden in Akita Pref., Delighting Visitors to Traditional Japanese Building with Vivid Colors

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Red and yellow leaves on the trees in a garden at Kaneyu are seen in Noshiro, Akita Prefecture on Thursday.

AKITA — Leaves on the trees in a garden at Kaneyu, a building formerly used as a Japanese restaurant, have changed to vivid reds and yellows in Noshiro, Akita Prefecture. Visitors can enjoy the autumn scenery through mid-November.

The traditional Japanese-style building was built in 1937 and designated a National Registered Tangible Cultural Property in 1998.

Visitors can stroll through the 2,430-square-meter main garden, where leaves of maple and gingko trees are now bright red and yellow.

The facility is open between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.