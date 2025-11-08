Autumn Leave Brighten Garden in Akita Pref., Delighting Visitors to Traditional Japanese Building with Vivid Colors
13:01 JST, November 8, 2025
AKITA — Leaves on the trees in a garden at Kaneyu, a building formerly used as a Japanese restaurant, have changed to vivid reds and yellows in Noshiro, Akita Prefecture. Visitors can enjoy the autumn scenery through mid-November.
The traditional Japanese-style building was built in 1937 and designated a National Registered Tangible Cultural Property in 1998.
Visitors can stroll through the 2,430-square-meter main garden, where leaves of maple and gingko trees are now bright red and yellow.
The facility is open between 9:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.
