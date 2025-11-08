Autumn in Shikoku: Enjoy Trip to Crystal-Clear Waters of Kochi Pref. River

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Suishobuchi basin or “Crystal Deep” has particularly clear blue water in Niyodogawa, Kochi Prefecture.

NIYODOGAWA, Kochi — As the scorching summer gives way to the pleasant autumn season, now is a good time to experience the nature, culture, history and traditions of the Shikoku region.

Thanks to its highly transparent water, the Niyodo River in Kochi Prefecture is known as “Niyodo Blue.” One place where you can experience the purity of the river is Yasui Valley in the town of Niyodogawa in the prefecture. The gentle stream of Suishobuchi, also known as “Crystal Deep,” has a particularly striking blue color. Time seems to slow down there.

Yasui River, a tributary of the Niyodo River’s upper reaches, flows through the valley.

“Suishobuchi bustles with tourists. In summer, people can have fun playing in the river and enjoy viewing the autumn leaves,” said Chise Takemoto, an official from the Niyodogawa Town Tourism Association.

Hiryu Falls, meaning “Flying dragon falls,” gives off a feeling of power.

The Suishobuchi basin is located upstream within the gorge. “The water becomes clearer and brighter in winter when rainfall decreases and river volumes are reduced,” Takemoto said.

Recently, visitors have been seen sitting on the riverbank at Suishobuchi, taking their time admiring the Niyodo Blue waters.

The valley is also home to several waterfalls, including Hiryu Falls, which is a 10-minute walk from Otomegawara riverside near the parking lot in the south. Its twisting form is reminiscent of a flying dragon, or hiryu in Japanese. Water cascades down the waterfall and hits the rocks; it splits and flows into the waters below with a roaring sound. Visitors are sure to be impressed by the powerful waterfall amid the cool air.

Local specialties that can be enjoyed in the valley include soba noodles made with sencha or hojicha green tea, served at lunch at Horaiso, a restaurant and ryokan inn. Both teas are produced in the town. The noodles, handmade by Horaiso manager Ryu Nakabayashi, 35, using water from the valley, are fresh and have a distinctively smooth texture.

A set of three kinds of soba served at Horaiso

A set menu of three varieties of soba, including regular soba, is available for ¥1,380. “You can enjoy the aroma of the soba more by eating it without dipping it in the broth,” Nakabayashi said.

During the peak of the autumn foliage season around mid-November, visitors can observe the contrast of red and green leaves.

“The sight of autumn leaves flowing down the river is beautiful. I hope people will enjoy the scenery while walking along the path,” Takemoto said.

Boat ride offers view of leaves reflected on pond’s surface

TAKAMATSU — The Ritsurin Garden, a national scenic spot, is about a 10-minute drive from JR Takamatsu Station. Covering about 75 hectares, it features lush greenery and Mt. Shiun in the background.

A traditional wooden Japanese boat travels on Nanko pond with autumn leaves in the background.

It was built in the late 16th century as a garden for a powerful local clan. It later underwent a series of renovations as a garden of daimyo feudal lords and became a prefectural park 150 years ago.

The walking tour of the park, which takes between 40 minutes and 1 hour, is especially popular among visitors. Another enjoyable activity is riding a traditional wooden Japanese boat on Nanko pond in the garden. Visitors can enjoy an about 30-minute boat trip while wearing wicker hats.

“This boat is the only one that allows you to view the autumn leaves reflected on the mirror-like surface of the pond up close. It’s a different experience than seeing them from the ground,” said 73-year-old boatman Ryuichiro Niwa.

The lake will be illuminated from Nov. 21 to 30. Rides cost ¥850 for high school students and older visitors, and ¥420 for junior high school students and younger visitors.