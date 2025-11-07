Autumn Leaves, Waterfalls Create Beautiful Contrast in Yamagata Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A boat sails down a river in Tozawa Village, Yamagata Prefecture, with waterfalls and autumn leaves in the background on Wednesday.

YAMAGATA — Tourists flocked to see the contrast between waterfalls, autumn leaves and a river at “Shiraito no Taki Drive In” in Tozawa Village, Yamagata Prefecture, on Wednesday.

Many of the visitors stopped to take pictures of the red and yellow autumn leaves at Mogami Gorge, Shiraito Falls and a boat floating down the river.

A 62-year-old man from Tokyo said, “It’s as beautiful as a painting.”