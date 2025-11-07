Fall Colors Visit Lake Near Mt. Fuji, as Peak Foliage Season Approaches
11:26 JST, November 7, 2025
KOFU — The leaves of about 350 maple and other trees are dyed red and yellow, competing with Mt. Fuji in the background for the most beautiful sight on the shores of Lake Yamanaka in Yamanashi Prefecture.
According to the Yamanakako Tourist Association, the autumn colors arrived about a week later than usual this year, with the best time for viewing them expected to be around this weekend.
At a park and shrine where an annual festival is held, light-up events are taking place every day from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through Nov. 16.
“The leaves were vibrantly colored, and I was able to enjoy the change of seasons,” said a 61-year-old woman who visited from Tokyo on Thursday.
