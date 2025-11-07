Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Features>Travel Spots
#Autumn Foliage #Mount Fuji #Yamanashi

Fall Colors Visit Lake Near Mt. Fuji, as Peak Foliage Season Approaches

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Trees dyed red and yellow compete with Mt. Fuji for the most beautiful sight in Yamanakako Village, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Thursday.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:26 JST, November 7, 2025

KOFU — The leaves of about 350 maple and other trees are dyed red and yellow, competing with Mt. Fuji in the background for the most beautiful sight on the shores of Lake Yamanaka in Yamanashi Prefecture.

According to the Yamanakako Tourist Association, the autumn colors arrived about a week later than usual this year, with the best time for viewing them expected to be around this weekend.

At a park and shrine where an annual festival is held, light-up events are taking place every day from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through Nov. 16.

“The leaves were vibrantly colored, and I was able to enjoy the change of seasons,” said a 61-year-old woman who visited from Tokyo on Thursday.

Autumn Foliage Special Page

Click here for the “Autumn Foliage” Special Page

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Autumn Foliage #Mount Fuji #Yamanashi
Return to Travel Spots Page

Travel Spots Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING