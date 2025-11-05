Shimmering Autumn Sight; Illuminated Peak Foliage Shines on Water Aomori Pref. Castle
13:32 JST, November 5, 2025
Illuminated autumn leaves reflect on the moat surface of Hirosaki Park during the Hirosaki Castle Chrysanthemum and Autumn Foliage Festival in Aomori Prefecture. About 3,700 trees’ leaves turned red and amber yellow, reaching their peak. They will be lit up from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. through mid-November, while the festival features a 6-meter-tall floral art installation representing Mt. Iwaki, and the arrangement of chrysanthemums and apples floating in a water basin at the castle’s botanical garden, the event’s main venue.
