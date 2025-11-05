Hot word :

#Autumn Foliage #Fukui

Sunflowers, Cosmos Full Bloom Side by Side in Fukui Pref. City

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Sunflowers and cosmos are seen in rice fields in Obama, Fukui Prefecture.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

12:42 JST, November 5, 2025

OBAMA, Fukui – Sunflowers and cosmos are in simultaneous full bloom at rice fields in Obama, Fukui Prefecture, with the sight of them expected to last through this week.

The flowers are cultivated by a local company that produces, processes and sells agricultural products. Every year, the company plants cosmos in part of the rice fields to enhance the scenery, and sunflowers in another section to be plowed under as fertilizer. This year, the delayed planting of the cosmos led to this unexpected “duet” with the sunflowers.

