Hot word :

Hot word :

Home>Features>Travel Spots
#Autumn Foliage #Tochigi #Travel

Long, Winding Autumnal Road in Tochigi Pref. Offers Visitors a Look at Changing Leaves with Distinct Color Palettes



The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:54 JST, November 4, 2025

Motorists wanting a look at colorful leaves are stopped in a traffic jam on the winding Irohazaka mountain road that connects the center of Nikko with Okunikko and Lake Chuzenji in Tochigi Prefecture. Various kinds of trees including maples and rowan hit their autumn foliage peak 10 days later than previous years, with the recent cold snap causing them to suddenly change to vibrant reds and yellows, according to the Nikko Natural Science Museum. Visitors can enjoy distinct color palettes across the road’s 440-meter elevation difference, with this year’s colors said to be particularly vivid.

Autumn Foliage Special Page

Click here for the “Autumn Foliage” Special Page

Add TheJapanNews to your Google News feed.

Related Tags

#Autumn Foliage #Tochigi #Travel
Return to Travel Spots Page

Travel Spots Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

Popular articles in the past 24 hours

Popular articles in the past week

Popular articles in the past month

"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING