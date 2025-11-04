Long, Winding Autumnal Road in Tochigi Pref. Offers Visitors a Look at Changing Leaves with Distinct Color Palettes
14:54 JST, November 4, 2025
Motorists wanting a look at colorful leaves are stopped in a traffic jam on the winding Irohazaka mountain road that connects the center of Nikko with Okunikko and Lake Chuzenji in Tochigi Prefecture. Various kinds of trees including maples and rowan hit their autumn foliage peak 10 days later than previous years, with the recent cold snap causing them to suddenly change to vibrant reds and yellows, according to the Nikko Natural Science Museum. Visitors can enjoy distinct color palettes across the road’s 440-meter elevation difference, with this year’s colors said to be particularly vivid.
Related Tags
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
My Husband Didn’t Return to Japan with Me for My Father’s Funeral
-
Millions of Cosmos Bloom in Historic Site in Nara Pref., Visitors Take in Mountain View Behind Beautiful Flowers
-
Fans Say Farewell to Feline Stationmaster of Yamagata Train Station at Retirement Ceremony
-
Blue Pond in Hokkaido Lit Up for Winter Creating Scene out of Fantasy Movie
-
Nihombashi Takashimaya Continues to Excite for Almost 100 Years, Maintains Traditions and Classical Charms
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
Foreign Visitors to Japan Hit 30 Million at Record Pace, with Spending Also Climbing
-
Japan Markets Brace for More Political Uncertainty Following News of Komeito Ending Coalition with LDP
-
Japan Mobility Show to Feature Diverse Lineup from Classic Cars to Future of Mobility
-
Casio Launches ‘Sauna Watch’ That Can Withstand Temperatures of up to 100 C
-
Honda Announces 4 Motorcycle Models Including ‘Super Cub’ Compliant with New Moped License Regulation