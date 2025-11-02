Hot word :

Golden Cosmos Swaying in Autumn Breeze on Island in Fukuoka

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Golden cosmos bloom at Nokonoshima Island Park in Fukuoka on Tuesday.

11:59 JST, November 2, 2025

Golden cosmos planted this year are now in full bloom at Nokonoshima Island Park on Nokonoshima Island in Fukuoka, swaying in the autumn breeze. They can be enjoyed until early this month.

These flowers can tolerate high temperatures and bloom continuously over a long period. Located on the island in Hakata Bay, the park planted 10,000 golden cosmos for the first time this summer, hoping they would color the autumn hills.

“At first glance, I thought they were rapeseed flowers,” said a 73-year-old visitor from Minami Ward, Fukuoka. “It’s my first time seeing yellow cosmos. They’re beautiful.”

