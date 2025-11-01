Fall Leaves, National Treasure Hall Illuminated at Night Event in Bizen, Okayama Pref.
16:10 JST, November 1, 2025
BIZEN, Okayama — An illumination event will be held at the former Shizutani School, a Special Historical Site in Bizen, Okayama Prefecture, starting Saturday, as the leaves there are beginning to change color.
The former Shizutani School was established in the 17th century and is known as the nation’s oldest school for commoners.
Test lighting was conducted at the site on Friday, with about 30 LEDs turned on simultaneously after sunset. Along with a 100-year-old Chinese pistache tree, the Lecture Hall, designated as a national treasure, emerged from the darkness, creating a fantastical atmosphere distinct from during the day.
The illuminations are on from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Admission is ¥400 for adults and ¥100 for elementary and junior high school students.
