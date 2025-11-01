Hot word :

Oirase, Aomori Pref. Autumn Leaves at Their Peak, Drawing Early Morning Hikers Eager for View



The Yomiuri Shimbun
Autumn leaves at Oirase Gorge are seen at their peak in Towada, Aomori Prefecture, on Thursday.

13:26 JST, November 1, 2025

AOMORI – Beech, horse chestnut and other trees are turning yellow and orange at the Oirase Gorge in Towada, Aomori Prefecture.

Early on Thursday morning, many hikers were enjoying the view of the autumn leaves in the sun along the stream at the gorge, which is in Towada-Hachimantai National Park.

According to the Towadako Tourism Exchange Center “Plat,” the peak period for the leaves will be about the same as an average year.

The national highway along the gorge is closed to private vehicles from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Sunday. Shuttle buses are being operated during this period.

