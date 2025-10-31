Autumn Leaves, Snow-Covered Mountains Contrast Beautifully in Nagano Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Snow-covered mountains with yellow autumn leaves are seen in Hakuba Village, Nagano Prefecture, on Thursday.

NAGANO — A beautiful contrast of colors unique to this time of year is delighting tourists in Hakuba Village, Nagano Prefecture.

The scene of white snowcapped mountains, yellow leaves on the mountainside and green foothills together is called “Hakuba Three-Tiered Autumn Leaves.” It can be seen through early November.

The year’s first snow was confirmed on Monday on the so-called Hakuba Three Peaks — Mt. Shirouma, Mt. Shakushi and Mt. Hakuba-Yarigatake.

Hakuba Village is said to be experiencing its best autumn foliage in 11 years thanks to a lack of typhoons this year.

A 67-year-old man from Osaka said, “The contrast between the snow and autumn leaves, which you can’t see during the ski season, was spectacular and made the trip worthwhile.”