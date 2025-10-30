Ginkgo Trees Change to Vivid Yellow at Hiruzen Highland

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Ginkgo trees with yellow leaves line the road in Maniwa, Okayama Prefecture.

OKAYAMA – Ginkgo trees have hit their peak autumn coloring at the Hiruzen Kogen highland in Maniwa, Okayama Prefecture.

According to the Hiruzen Tourism Association, leaves of the approximately 50 ginkgo trees along the prefectural road, known as the Hiruzen Kogen Line, began to change color in mid-October. On Wednesday, the yellow of the ginkgo trees stood out vividly against the clear blue sky, and tourists passing by in their cars were taking photos with their smartphones.