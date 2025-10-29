Glowing Umbrellas Bring Cheer to Autumn Nights at Event Fukushima Pref.
17:24 JST, October 29, 2025
About 200 colorful wagasa Japanese umbrellas are illuminated at a cultural center in Sukagawa, Fukushima Prefecture. An event featuring wagasa in red, blue and other colors will be held at the Furyu no Hajime Kan through Nov. 8. The display started in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to literally brighten up the town. The umbrellas will be illuminated from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each evening during the period.
