#Autumn Foliage #Tochigi

Autumn Foliage at Peak in Okunikko’s Lake Chuzenji; Recent Chill Accelerates Coloring

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Hatcho-deshima at its autumn foliage peak at Oku-Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, on Tuesday afternoon.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

11:56 JST, October 29, 2025

The autumn foliage at Lake Chuzenji, 1269m above sea level, in Oku-Nikkō, Tochigi Prefecture, has reached its peak. At Haccho-deshima, a boot-shaped peninsula jutting out into the lake, maple and katsura trees have turned red and yellow, reflecting beautifully on the lake’s surface.

According to the Prefectural Nikko Natural Science Museum, the recent cold snap has rapidly advanced the autumn colors of the trees along the lakeshore. A museum representative said, “This year, without the impact of the intense heat, the coloring is excellent. Iroha Slope should reach its peak around early November.”

Blessed with fine weather on Tuesday, the Hangetsusan Observatory, which overlooks Lake Chuzenji, saw many visitors arriving from early morning to enjoy the autumn leaves.

