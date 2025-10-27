Osmanthus Brings the Scent of Japanese Autumn to Tokyo
The Japan News
21:31 JST, October 27, 2025
Walking through Tokyo’s streets this season, you may suddenly be drawn in by the scent of osmanthus. The fragrant aroma wafts from plantings in the cityscapes and residential areas. It is known as one of the iconic scents of Japanese autumn. If you notice a lovely fragrance while walking down a Tokyo street, why not look for the tiny orange flowers?
