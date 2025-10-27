Hot word :

Water Cannons Spray Shirakawa-go World Heritage Site During Fire Drill, Creating Fantastic View


The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

14:23 JST, October 27, 2025

Arches of water released during a fire drill on Sunday morning create a spectacular view in the World Heritage site of Shirakawa-go, Gifu Prefecture. The village is home to 114 thatched roof houses, and has 60 water cannons. While a siren sounded at 8 a.m., water was discharged from all the cannons. Columns of waters seen here and there shrouded the village with a fantastic atmosphere, in addition to the foggy forests surrounding the place.

