Autumn Foliage Event to Start Oct. 30 at Tokyo’s Showa Kinen Park, Trees to be Illuminated in Evenings

Courtesy of the Showa Kinen Park

The Showa Kinen Park Japanese garden illuminated at night, photo taken last year

An event showcasing autumn foliage will be held at Tokyo’s Showa Kinen Park starting Oct. 30. It runs through Nov. 30.

Within the national park, visitors can enjoy seeing the autumnal colors of the trees reflected on water in ponds and a 300-meter-long avenue of yellow-leaved ginkgo trees. During the event, deciduous trees in the park’s Japanese garden and the ginkgo tree avenue will be illuminated from evening into the night.

General admission is ¥450 and is discounted to ¥210 for those aged 65 and older. Junior high school students and younger can enter for free. A separate ticket is required for entry to the Japanese garden during the illumination hours.