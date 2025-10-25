Osaka: Reservations and Seat Belts Required at Flying Restaurant in Osaka

The Yomiuri Shimbun

An aerial restaurant suspended by a crane is seen.

OSAKA — A “sky restaurant” where diners can enjoy meals while experiencing the thrill of floating on a platform hoisted 40 meters above the ground by a crane recently opened for a limited time at the Nakanoshima Gate South Pier commercial facility in Nishi Ward, Osaka.

Dinner in the Sky is a culinary event that originated in Belgium in 2006. It has been held more than 10,000 times in 65 countries, including Britain and India. It was run in Tokyo from March to May, making Osaka the second location for the aerial restaurant in Japan. The experience will be available through Dec. 28.

The platform includes a table with 22 built-in chairs. Wearing seat belts, diners can enjoy light meals and alcoholic drinks for 30 minutes during one session.

People enjoy dining in a “sky restaurant” in Nishi Ward, Osaka, on Oct. 9.

Reservations are required, and they are accepted daily from 4 p.m. for six sessions. Prices range from ¥22,000 to ¥28,000, including tax. The restaurant may be grounded due to weather conditions.

“We want to provide an extraordinary, special experience as entertainment after the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo,” the operating company said.