Fukuoka: Kokura Castle to Add Outdoor Elevator for Accessibility by FY 2026
15:13 JST, October 25, 2025
KITAKYUSHU — Kokura Castle in Kitakyushu is set to have an outdoor elevator installed, connecting visitors to its keep.
The city plans to improve accessibility to the castle for elderly people and those with disabilities. Construction is scheduled to begin after the New Year, with completion expected in fiscal 2026.
Full-scale construction of Kokura Castle began under Hosokawa Tadaoki in 1602 and reportedly took seven years to complete. A fire destroyed the castle in 1837, and it was rebuilt with reinforced concrete in 1959. In 2019, as part of renovations, an elevator was installed inside the keep, connecting the first floor to the fifth.
To reach the first floor of the keep, which sits atop stone walls, visitors have to climb two flights of stairs — one with 14 steps and another with 9 — located near the entrance, according to the city’s tourism division.
Motorized stair lifts have been installed, but they are difficult to use for people who cannot stay in a seated position. Boarding and alighting, meanwhile, are difficult for wheelchair users, with caregivers having to physically carry the wheelchair. The city has therefore been looking into installing the outdoor elevator since fiscal 2020.
Located in the city center about a 15-minute walk from JR Kokura Station, the castle drew about 300,000 visitors last fiscal year. The castle puts an emphasis on entertainment, and among the features inside are a corner where visitors can dress up as Sengoku warriors and have their photos taken, a game simulating yabusame horseback archery and a cafe.
