Visitors to Japan’s Yomiuriland Amusement Park Surrounded by Light During ‘Jewellumination’ Event
15:14 JST, October 24, 2025
Yomiuriland amusement park is lit up on Thursday during its “Jewellumination” event, which runs through April 5. World-renowned lighting designer Motoko Ishii used about 6.5 million LEDs of various colors to express joy and liveliness. “We hope visitors enjoy this bright and dazzling world of light,” said the park’s spokesperson.
