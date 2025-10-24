Hot word :

#Tokyo #Travel

Visitors to Japan’s Yomiuriland Amusement Park Surrounded by Light During ‘Jewellumination’ Event

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The Yomiuri Shimbun

15:14 JST, October 24, 2025

Yomiuriland amusement park is lit up on Thursday during its “Jewellumination” event, which runs through April 5. World-renowned lighting designer Motoko Ishii used about 6.5 million LEDs of various colors to express joy and liveliness. “We hope visitors enjoy this bright and dazzling world of light,” said the park’s spokesperson.

