Aomori Pref. Observation Deck for Viewing Pond, Fall Leaves Requires Reservations

Visitors enjoy the view of fall leaves reflected on the surface of Tsutanuma Pond in Towada, Aomori Prefecture, in the early morning on Thursday.

AOMORI — Entry control was put in place on Thursday for an observation deck at Tsutanuma Pond, a famous spot for viewing fall leaves in the early morning in Towada, Aomori Prefecture.

Reservations are currently required for entry to the deck from 5 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. through Nov. 3 to enjoy the view of the pond surrounded by pristine forest in the Towada-Hachimantai National Park.

As the first morning of the entry control was blessed with clear sky and almost no wind, about 70 visitors — half of whom were foreign nationals — were treated with the perfect view of beech and other trees brightened in red by the sunshine to be reflected on the surface of the pond.

Fall leaves around the pond are expected to reach their peak in about a week, according to a local guide.

Up to 80 visitors are allowed to enter the observation deck each day. However, the slots have been almost fully booked through Nov. 3, according to a local tourism organization.