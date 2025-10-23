An Autumn Rainbow: ‘Seven-Colored Giant Maple’ Displays Gradient of Leaves in Japan’s Nagano Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A giant maple with leaves of various colors in Ikeda, Nagano Prefecture

Autumn leaves of various colors can now be seen on a famous giant maple tree growing on a plateau 1,000 meters above sea level in Ikeda, Nagano Prefecture.

The tree is called “the Seven-Colored Giant Maple” because its red, orange and green leaves can be enjoyed simultaneously.

The maple stands about 13 meters tall and is estimated to be over 250 years old. Its leaves turn color gradually, creating a beautiful gradient.

According to the local tourism association, the array of colors is expected to last until around Oct. 26. The leaves will fall around Nov. 10, spreading a red carpet around the trees.