Colorful Cosmos Flowers Bloom at Large Park in Shiga Prefecture
17:44 JST, October 21, 2025
HINO, Shiga — Cosmos flowers delight visitors at Shiga Agricultural Park Blume Hill in Hino, Shiga Prefecture.
The park has four cosmos fields totaling approximately 7,600 square meters with about one million flowers.
The cosmos began blooming gradually from early September.
“Although affected by the intense heat, beautiful flowers have bloomed again this year,” a park employee said.
The white, pink and red flowers will sequentially reach their peak viewing period through mid-November.
The park is closed on Wednesdays. Admission is ¥1,500 for junior high school students and older, and ¥800 for children aged 4 to elementary school age.
