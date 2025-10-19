Fireworks Light up Osaka Sky as 1st Ever Autumn Naniwa Yodogawa Festival Takes Place
11:48 JST, October 19, 2025
OSAKA — Colorful fireworks lit up the sky in Osaka on Saturday night as the Naniwa Yodogawa Fireworks Festival was held on the riverbank of Yodogawa river.
The annual event, which is usually held in the summer, took place in autumn for the first time ever this year, as the organizer was unable to secure a sufficient number of security guards due to the 2025 Osaka-Kansai Expo held through Oct. 13.
The fireworks show kicked off at about 7:30 p.m.
“The fireworks were impressive and beautiful,” said a 35-year-old man from Iga, Mie Prefecture. “It was too hot to go to a fireworks festival this summer, so it’s nice to enjoy watching the fireworks now, when the weather is cool.”
