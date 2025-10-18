‘Land Of Gold’ Zipangu-Themed Illumination to Begin in Mie Pref.; Installations Include 35-Meter-High Mt. Fuji
12:40 JST, October 18, 2025
The “Zipangu”-themed illumination event is to start on Saturday at Nabana no Sato leisure park in Mie Prefecture.
The word “Zipangu,” meaning Japan, appears in the 13th century book by Marco Polo, in which Japan was described as “land of gold.”
The illumination features a 35-meter-high installation of Mt. Fuji, illuminated with multiple LED colors. It depicts scenes evoking the images of Japan as the “land of gold,” as well as the four seasons.
The illumination runs through May 31 next year.
Related Tags
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
My Sister Lost Her Child 2 Years Ago and I Still Don’t Know What to Say to Her
-
Living at Home for Maternity Leave, I’m Stressed out By My Mother’s Complaints
-
Hiroshima: Race on Re-Created Pirate Boats of Murakami Suigun, Which Dominated Seto Inland Sea in Medieval Japan
-
Japanese Beer Wins Gold at World Beer Cup for Hoppy Aroma, Hazy Look
-
Nagasaki: Inspired by TV Drama, Local Group Plants Cosmos on Hill Overlooking Gunkanjima
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
Japanese Govt Sets New Goal of Multipurpose Humanoid Robots in Moonshot Research and Development Program by 2030