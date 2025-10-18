‘Land Of Gold’ Zipangu-Themed Illumination to Begin in Mie Pref.; Installations Include 35-Meter-High Mt. Fuji

The Yomiuri Shimbun

The preview of the illumination for the press held in Friday

The “Zipangu”-themed illumination event is to start on Saturday at Nabana no Sato leisure park in Mie Prefecture.

The word “Zipangu,” meaning Japan, appears in the 13th century book by Marco Polo, in which Japan was described as “land of gold.”

The illumination features a 35-meter-high installation of Mt. Fuji, illuminated with multiple LED colors. It depicts scenes evoking the images of Japan as the “land of gold,” as well as the four seasons.

The illumination runs through May 31 next year.