New Seto Inland Sea Ferry May Help Cyclists Hop Between Islands

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Tour participants board the ferry Lazuli at Inokuchi Port in Imabari, Ehime Prefecture, in September.

ONOMICHI, Hiroshima — More than two decades after its closure, a ferry service linking the islands of the Seto Inland Sea may make a comeback, catering to cyclists eager to travel more flexibly.

The ferry for tourists that connected Onomichi in Hiroshima Prefecture and Imabari in Ehime Prefecture shut down in 1999 after the full opening of the Setouchi Shimanami Kaido bridges. Trial runs are being conducted for a limited time to gauge demand.

The project is organized by West Japan Railway Co. in cooperation with local communities. An official at the company’s Hiroshima branch said, “Our target is people who want to enjoy both cycling and riding boats.”

As cycling the full 70 kilometers of the Shimanami cycling road is a serious challenge for beginners, the availability of ferries between islands gives riders reassurance. By combining short rides on bicycles with riding ferries, travelers can expand their island-hopping experiences. For example, you can take a 15-minute ferry from Ikuchijima Island to Omishima Island and then cycle the rest of the way. Of course, you can bring your bicycle on the ferry.

The trial ferry service has already begun, with the remaining trials running on Oct. 18, 19, 25 and 26. Passengers can ride the Lazuli, operated by an Onomichi company, or the Shimanami, operated by an Imabari company. The fare is ¥5,000 for a trip from Onomichi Station Pier to Imabari Port, and fares can vary between different available locations.