Miyazaki: Japan’s Aoshima Island Gets Lit Up for Special Nighttime Event

People practice the traditional kagura dance on Aoshima Island.

MIYAZAKI — Visitors to Aoshima Island, a tourist destination in Miyazaki City, can now enjoy special nighttime attractions for a limited time.

Different parts of the island, including Aoshima Shrine, have been illuminated as part of a project by the city’s tourism association to attract more visitors.

Aoshima Island is famous for a natural rock formation called “Oni no Sentakuita” (Ogre’s Washboard). However, it is said the island does not have many things to do in the evening hours, so the project was created as a way to improve Aoshima Island’s nighttime attractions.

The event allows visitors to experience five unique attractions.

Aoshima Shrine is illuminated.

These include a tour in which visitors can hear stories about the island, the setting for many mythological stories, from the chief priest of Aoshima Shrine and others; an audio guide tour utilizing artificial intelligence in which visitors can listen to the chief priest speak about the island’s history; and an experience in which people can learn about the kagura, a traditional Shinto dance performed to music at a shrine, and learn the dance while wearing traditional clothing.

Admission to the island costs ¥1,000 per person but is free for children under 6. Additional fees and reservations will be required for certain tours, including one featuring the shrine’s chief priest. The event takes place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Dec. 14.

“We want to spread the word that Aoshima Island offers enjoyable experiences, even at night,” said an official of the city’s tourism association.