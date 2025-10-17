Autumn Leaves to Turn Fiery Red; Hakodate Garden to Start Illumination Event Today

The Yomiuri Shimbun

An avenue is illuminated during a test lighting on Wednesday at Kosetsuen in Hakodate, Hokkaido.

SAPPORO — An event lighting up trees to spotlight their changing colors will begin on Friday at Kosetsuen in Hakodate, Hokkaido.

The garden, also known as the Former Iwafune Garden, is famous for viewing autumn leaves and designated as a national scenic spot.

There are around 600 maple trees at the garden, which usually blaze with color from late October. The roughly 100-meter-long maple avenue still has many green leaves, but some are starting to turn red.

The illuminations will take place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. every day through Nov. 3. During the period, events such as a kimono fashion show will be held.