Fall Leaves Excite Clmbers Excited in Japan’s Akita Pref.; Yellow Beech Trees, Red Maples Elicit Cheers
12:27 JST, October 17, 2025
AKITA – Autumn leaves are at their peak on Mt. Moriyoshi in Kita-Akita, Akita Prefecture, and the area is bustling with climbers aiming to reach the 1,454-meter summit.
Wednesday was blessed with blue skies, and the hiking trail was decorated with yellow beech trees, red maples and rowans. Climbers cheered while looking at the view from a ridge.
Mt. Moriyoshi is known for its frost-covered trees in winter.
According to Ani Ski Resort, which operates a gondola on the mountain, the autumn viewing season runs through Nov. 3.
