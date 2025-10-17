Hot word :

#Akita #Autumn Foliage

Fall Leaves Excite Clmbers Excited in Japan’s Akita Pref.; Yellow Beech Trees, Red Maples Elicit Cheers

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Climbers walk toward the summit of Mt. Moriyoshi amid autumn foliage in Akita Prefecture on Wednesday.

12:27 JST, October 17, 2025

AKITA – Autumn leaves are at their peak on Mt. Moriyoshi in Kita-Akita, Akita Prefecture, and the area is bustling with climbers aiming to reach the 1,454-meter summit.

Wednesday was blessed with blue skies, and the hiking trail was decorated with yellow beech trees, red maples and rowans. Climbers cheered while looking at the view from a ridge.

Mt. Moriyoshi is known for its frost-covered trees in winter.

According to Ani Ski Resort, which operates a gondola on the mountain, the autumn viewing season runs through Nov. 3.

