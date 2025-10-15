Autumn Foliage Reaches Peak in Japan’s Shiga Kogen Highlands
17:43 JST, October 15, 2025
The autumn foliage has reached its peak in the Shiga Highlands in Yamanouchi, Nagano Prefecture.
The deciduous trees, dyed in autumnal hues, like the red mountain ash and yellow Japanese birch, stand out against the greens of the conifers.
Despite the rainy weather on Monday, tourists could be seen snapping pictures of the autumn leaves floating in the mist at Hasuike Pond, around 1,500 meters above sea level.
The peak viewing period is expected to last until the end of the month.
