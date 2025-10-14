Autumn Foliage Panorama Spreads across Hakkoda Mountain Range in Aomori Pref.
12:48 JST, October 14, 2025
HAKKODA, Aomori — The trees in the Hakkoda mountain range, Aomori Prefecture, have turned red and yellow, reaching their peak viewing season.
In the marshlands on the middle slopes, the hillsides were dyed in autumn colors on Friday, with hikers taking photos and gazing at the scenery.
A 68-year-old man from Nerima Ward, Tokyo, who came hiking with his son, was impressed, saying, “The panorama is magnificent.”
