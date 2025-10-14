Hot word :

Autumn Foliage Panorama Spreads across Hakkoda Mountain Range in Aomori Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun
Hikers enjoy the view of the colored slopes in the Hakkoda mountain range on Friday

12:48 JST, October 14, 2025

HAKKODA, Aomori — The trees in the Hakkoda mountain range, Aomori Prefecture, have turned red and yellow, reaching their peak viewing season.

In the marshlands on the middle slopes, the hillsides were dyed in autumn colors on Friday, with hikers taking photos and gazing at the scenery.

A 68-year-old man from Nerima Ward, Tokyo, who came hiking with his son, was impressed, saying, “The panorama is magnificent.”

