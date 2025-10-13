1 Million Cosmos Smother Slopes of Plateau in Pink, Purple in Japan’s Miyazaki Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

Cosmos bloom on Ikoma Plateau in Kobayashi, Miyazaki Prefecture.

KOBAYASHI, Miyazaki — About 1 million cosmos are in full bloom on Ikoma Plateau in Kobayashi, Miyazaki Prefecture, captivating visitors with their pink, white and purple petals.

According to Hana no Eki Ikoma Kogen, which manages the cosmos garden, the gentle slopes on which the flowers bloom stand at an elevation of about 550 meters, offering views of the Kirishima mountain range and the city below. The blooms are expected to continue until late this month.