#Nara

Millions of Cosmos Bloom in Historic Site in Nara Pref., Visitors Take in Mountain View Behind Beautiful Flowers


The Yomiuri Shimbun

16:22 JST, October 12, 2025

Roughly 2.4 million cosmos flowers in shades of pink and white are now in full bloom at the Fujiwara Palace Ruins in Kashihara, Nara Prefecture, a designated national special historic site. The flowers are expected to remain at their peak through the end of this month. To promote the site, the city — working with local residents — has planted four varieties of cosmos, including an early-blooming type and another that blooms in a pale pink, across roughly 2.4 hectares. Visitors wander through the flower fields with Mt. Kagu in view, taking in the scenery on the ancient plains.

