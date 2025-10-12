Millions of Cosmos Bloom in Historic Site in Nara Pref., Visitors Take in Mountain View Behind Beautiful Flowers
16:22 JST, October 12, 2025
Roughly 2.4 million cosmos flowers in shades of pink and white are now in full bloom at the Fujiwara Palace Ruins in Kashihara, Nara Prefecture, a designated national special historic site. The flowers are expected to remain at their peak through the end of this month. To promote the site, the city — working with local residents — has planted four varieties of cosmos, including an early-blooming type and another that blooms in a pale pink, across roughly 2.4 hectares. Visitors wander through the flower fields with Mt. Kagu in view, taking in the scenery on the ancient plains.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Udon Shop from Kitakyushu Expands to Other Regions of Japan with Rich Broth
-
My Sister Lost Her Child 2 Years Ago and I Still Don’t Know What to Say to Her
-
Living at Home for Maternity Leave, I’m Stressed out By My Mother’s Complaints
-
Showa-Style Coffee Shop Attracts Customers with ‘Naporitan’ Pasta Dish in Japan’s Utsunomiya
-
Bright Yellow Cosmos Bloom in Ibaraki Pref., Filling Hitachi Seaside Park with Vast ‘Lemon Bright’ Carpet
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
‘September Says’ an Observation of Subtly Balanced, Close Family Ties Going Awry