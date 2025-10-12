Millions of Cosmos Bloom in Historic Site in Nara Pref., Visitors Take in Mountain View Behind Beautiful Flowers

Roughly 2.4 million cosmos flowers in shades of pink and white are now in full bloom at the Fujiwara Palace Ruins in Kashihara, Nara Prefecture, a designated national special historic site. The flowers are expected to remain at their peak through the end of this month. To promote the site, the city — working with local residents — has planted four varieties of cosmos, including an early-blooming type and another that blooms in a pale pink, across roughly 2.4 hectares. Visitors wander through the flower fields with Mt. Kagu in view, taking in the scenery on the ancient plains.