Annual Cosmos Festival, Featuring 1.5 Mil. Flowers, Kicks Off in Kochi Pref. Town
17:05 JST, October 11, 2025
KOCHI — An annual cosmos festival started on Friday in the town of Ochi, Kochi Prefecture, featuring 1.5 million flowers in a 2.5-hectare field.
Pink and purple flowers were in half bloom at the start of the event at Miyanomae Park, but are expected to reach in full bloom next week, according to the town’s tourism association.
After sowing seeds in summer, staff members of the organization were worried if the cosmos might bloom later than expected due to this year’s intense heat. However, temperatures fell enough in the morning and evening since the beginning of October, prompting the flowers to start blooming at once.
One of the festival’s highlights is a maze created amid the cosmos for visitors to walk through and find its exit. A ticket for it costs ¥400 per adult.
The festival will run through Oct. 26, with many events planned mainly during the weekends. A fireworks display will start at 7 p.m. on Oct. 18.
The venue is located in front of Niyodo River, which is known for its pristine quality of water. “Niyodo River’s clear stream and the vivid flowers create a beautiful scene,” said an association official.
