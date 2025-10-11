Fall Colors, Happo Pond Create Perfect Scene in Japan’s Hakuba Mountains
15:51 JST, October 11, 2025
NAGANO — Happo Pond in the Hakuba Mountains is currently adorned with fall colors in Nagano Prefecture. Red and yellow leaves, along with the pond’s blue surface, create a picturesque autumn scene with the magnificent peaks of the Northern Japanese Alps in the background.
Autumn foliage is currently at its peak around the pond, which is 2,060 meters above sea level. Visitors can expect to enjoy it through around Oct. 20, according to a local tourist information center in the village of Hakuba.
Among climbers to Happo Pond on Friday was a 78-year-old man from Nagoya, who said he visits twice a year, in spring and autumn.
“This year’s colors are particularly beautiful,” he said.
"Features" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Udon Shop from Kitakyushu Expands to Other Regions of Japan with Rich Broth
-
My Sister Lost Her Child 2 Years Ago and I Still Don’t Know What to Say to Her
-
I’m Struggling with How to Respond to My Ex-Wife’s Request to Remarry
-
Living at Home for Maternity Leave, I’m Stressed out By My Mother’s Complaints
-
Showa-Style Coffee Shop Attracts Customers with ‘Naporitan’ Pasta Dish in Japan’s Utsunomiya
JN ACCESS RANKING
-
China-Led Indonesian High-Speed Rail in Red as Costs Swell, May Serve as ‘Bad Precedent’
-
80 Years After The War / Remaking ‘Death Railway’ into ‘Route of Peace and Prosperity’
-
Typhoon Halong: Likely to Approach from Nansei Islands to Eastern Japan
-
Same-Sex Partners Recognized under More Laws in Japan
-
‘September Says’ an Observation of Subtly Balanced, Close Family Ties Going Awry