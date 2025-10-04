Japanese Confectionery Maker Opens Udon-Themed Hotel in Kagawa Pref., an Area Famous for Udon

The Yomiuri Shimbun

An udon-themed guest room is seen at the Udon na Hotel in Kotohira, Kagawa Prefecture.

TAKAMATSU — The Udon na Hotel, a lodging facility themed on the dish Kagawa Prefecture is best known for, opened in Kotohira in the prefecture on Friday.

Located near Kotohira-gu shrine, the hotel has an “udon bar,” where guests can eat complimentary udon as a late-night snack.

The hotel is owned by confectionery maker Konpira-do, which is known for its product “Kyuman,” and was established after the company renovated a ryokan Japanese-style inn that closed in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Takamatsu-based Anabuki Enterprise Co. operates the hotel.

The four-story, 3,090-square-meter hotel has 35 guest rooms of various sizes that can accommodate two to six people. Works by Kunibo Wada, a painter from Kagawa Prefecture, an area formerly known as Sanuki, are on display in the rooms, and lighting fixtures utilize Sanuki washi paper.

The hotel’s lobby evokes the image of the path leading to Kotohira-gu shrine

One of the rooms, named “Udon,” features body pillows and cushions designed to look like noodles or tempura, and the wallpaper has illustrations of bowls of udon.

Down on the first floor, the hotel lobby evokes the image of the path leading to Kotohira-gu.

“We hope to convey the appeal of Sanuki to visitors as they stay at the hotel,” said Udon na Hotel employee Yosuke Morishita.