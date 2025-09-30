Spiny Lobsters with Rare White, Blue Shells Exhibited Alive at Museum in Chiba Pref.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A whitish Ise-ebi spiny lobster is exhibited at the Coastal Branch of Natural History Museum and Institute, Chiba, in Katsuura, Chiba Prefecture, on Thursday.

CHIBA — Two Ise-ebi spiny lobsters with unusual shell pigmentation — one white and one blue — have been caught by fishermen and brought to Ohara fishing Port in Isumi, Chiba Prefecture, in recent weeks.

The lobsters are being exhibited at the Coastal Branch of Natural History Museum and Institute, Chiba, in nearby Katsuura until early October.

According to the museum branch, the white lobster is about 15 centimeters long and was brought to the port on Aug. 29, and the 20-centimeter-long blue lobster arrived at the port on Sept. 9.

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A blue Ise-ebi spiny lobster is seen at the Coastal Branch of Natural History Museum and Institute, Chiba, in Katsuura, Chiba Prefecture, on Thursday.

Junji Okuno, a senior researcher at the museum, was surprised by the colors of the lobsters.

“This is the first time I’ve seen Ise-ebi either in such a light color or in blue,” Okuno, 56, said.

He said that the whitish lobster, due to its black eyes and natural lack of pigmentation, may not be an albino. The cause of either lobsters’ coloring is unclear.

“[The lobsters] might have been affected by a biased food intake or their local habitats,” he assumed.