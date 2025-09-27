Kyoto: Sanrio’s Kuromi Featured on Tango Railway Trains for Limited Time

The Yomiuri Shimbun

A train wrapped with images of Sanrio Co.’s popular character Kuromi is seen in Miyazu, Kyoto Prefecture.

MIYAZU, Kyoto — A special train wrapped with images of Sanrio Co.’s popular character Kuromi has started operation on the Kyoto Tango Railway between Nishi-Maizuru Station in Kyoto Prefecture and Toyooka Station in Hyogo Prefecture.

The special train, which was designed in commemoration of the 10th anniversary of Willer Trains, Inc. taking over the operations for Kyoto Tango Railway, will run until Dec. 5.

Designs of Kuromi dressed in historical fashions are featured on the train’s body, walls of the interior and tables, among other places. The outfits are inspired by princesses associated with legends and historical stories in the Tango region, now northern Kyoto Prefecture, including Otohime, a princess who appears in old tales, Hosokawa Gracia, a daughter of warlord Akechi Mitsuhide in 16th century, and Ono no Komachi, a poet who is thought to have been lived in 9th century.

On Saturday, the train ran a special chartered service between Nishi-Maizuru and Miyazu stations in Kyoto Prefecture. Families and others took commemorative pictures with a Kuromi mascot character at Miyazu Station.

“We hope passengers enjoy the Kuromi train on Tango’s coastal route,” said a Willer Trains official.